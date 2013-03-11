* Wins airwaves in eight telecommunication zones
* Government seen cutting prices for unsold airwaves
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, March 11 Sistema Shyam TeleServices,
the Indian mobile phone unit of Sistema, won airwaves
in eight telecommunication zones in India with its sole bid of
36.39 billion rupees ($670 million), said R Chandrashekhar,
secretary of the country's telecommunications ministry.
India is using spectrum auctions and stake sales in
state-run companies to contain its deficit to within 5.2 percent
of GDP this fiscal year and 4.8 percent in the next fiscal year
that starts in April.
The country is struggling however, to sell airwaves to
carriers stressed by heavy debt loads and who have mostly
shunned the bidding process, complaining that base prices set by
the government are too high.
The government raised less than a quarter of its $7.4
billion target in a November auction and had initially planned
to sell airwaves worth at least $7.9 billion at Monday's
auction.
It had to scrap the sale of two key frequency bands that are
used by operators of the popular GSM technology and account for
about 85 percent of the total value of the airwaves due to lack
of participants.
The government is expected to cut prices for the unsold
airwaves at the next auction, the details of which have yet to
be finalised.
Sistema Shyam TeleServices, which saw its permits revoked in
21 service areas after an Indian Supreme Court ruling covering a
scandal-tainted award process in 2008, won the airwaves at the
minimum bid price, which had already been cut by about half
after no companies bid for the band in November.
Sistema, which operates on the Code Division Multiple Access
(CDMA) platform, had earlier said it would cease operations in
10 zones and bid in select areas.
The company will shut down operations in three other zones,
including Mumbai, for which it decided not to bid on Monday. It
will be allowed to offset about $300 million it paid for earlier
permits.
The government expects revenue of 408.5 billion rupees from
airwave surcharges, auction of spectrum and licence fees in
fiscal 2013-14 that starts in April, it said in its budget last
month, a target some analysts call ambitious.