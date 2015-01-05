MUMBAI Jan 5 India said on Monday it expects to
raise 648.40 billion rupees ($10 billion) from a new auction of
mobile phone airwaves, intended to help carriers expand their
services in a fast-growing market and the government to bolster
its strained finances.
The auction, likely to be held next month, comes at a time
when weak tax receipts in a sluggish economy are making it tough
for India to meet its ambitious fiscal deficit target of 4.1
percent of gross domestic product for the year to March, 2015.
Of the estimated revenue of $10 billion, the government
expects to book 160 billion rupees, or a quarter of the total
proceeds, in this fiscal year, said an official statement issued
after the cabinet approved the auction guidelines.
India, which traditionally sold airwaves to run mobile
services through a state-selection process, switched to an open
auction in 2012 after a scandal over mis-selling of permits that
led to cancellations of many telecoms licenses.
India's mobile market is the world's second biggest, with
more than 900 million mobile phone users, and carriers including
sector leader Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's
local unit need more airwaves to expand their operations.
The federal cabinet on Monday approved a base price of 36.46
billion rupees for every megahertz (MHz) of nationwide spectrum
in the 800 MHz band to be auctioned, said the statement.
The base price has been set at 39.80 billion rupees for the
relatively more efficient 900 Mhz band airwaves, excluding
Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Jammu & Kashmir, and 21.91 billion
for the 1,800 MHz band except for in Maharastra and West Bengal.
A total of 380.75 MHz in these three airwave bands will be
put to auction, said the statement, adding details on the 2,100
MHz airwaves will be announced later and the auction for the
same may happen simultaneously.
