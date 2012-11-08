* India to also charge for airwaves acquired in company
acquisition
* Telecommunications ministry to work out later payments for
CDMA
* Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, BSNL and MTNL seen as most
affected
(Adds details, quotes, shares)
By Devidutta Tripathy and Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI, Nov 8 India's federal cabinet
approved a plan to levy a $5.7 billion surcharge on airwaves
held by long-established telecommunications operators that will
hit market leaders Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's
local unit and two state-run carriers the most.
The cabinet also approved a proposal that companies buying a
carrier that paid a low state-set price for airwaves must match
a price to be determined at an upcoming auction and pay the
difference to the government, which would make acquisitions more
expensive in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market.
India, which traditionally bundled airwaves with telecom
permits and charged about $300 million for all India permits, is
for the first time auctioning off second-generation airwaves
after a scandal over a state grant process in 2008 has set an
auction starting price seven times higher.
The telecommunications minister, Kapil Sibal, has said the
surcharges are aimed at creating a level playing field between
old and new operators.
"The positive part is one uncertainty is over. Telcos can
now litigate and demand to reduce the fee. But at least the
worst case on spectrum fees is now known," said a
telecommunications analysts with a foreign brokerage who did not
want to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media.
On Thursday, Sibal said the cabinet had approved a
ministerial panel's proposal that GSM-based carriers pay for
airwave holdings beyond 4.4 megahertz at a price to be
determined by the auction, while CDMA carriers pay for holdings
beyond 2.5 megahertz, from January onwards.
In addition, GSM-based carriers that have more than 6.2 MHz
of airwaves will also pay a retroactive fee for the extra
airwaves for the period between July 2008 and December this
year.
While the auction for GSM airwaves starts next week, India
will have to defer auctioning off CDMA airwaves as two bidders
who had initially applied to bid later withdrew.
"On the CDMA issue, we will come back to the cabinet because
there is no auction discovered price now, but that does not mean
they can get away without paying a price," Sibal said, adding
his ministry would come back to the cabinet with a proposal on
what basis the fees would be collected.
The surcharges will net the government least 309 billion
Indian rupees ($5.72 billion), the telecommunications ministry
estimated in a cabinet note seen by Reuters. The money will be a
timely windfall for a government looking to rein in a high
fiscal deficit.
Of the 309 billion rupees, private sector operators will pay
an estimated 191 billion rupees, while the burden on ailing
state-run carriers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd will total 118 billion
rupees, the government estimates.
Analysts have estimated top carrier Bharti Airtel would have
to pay about $1 billion in surcharges and Vodafone India's share
to be about $550 million.
Bharti, Vodafone and Idea officials declined to comment.
Shares in Bharti Airtel were up 1.8 percent on Thursday,
while Reliance Communications and Idea Cellular
shares were also trading higher after the news. While
the surcharges will be a further burden on their financials, the
relief is they can pay it in installments over several years.
The stocks have underperformed the broader market this year
and had corrected after a ministerial panel last month
recommended the surcharges.
The cabinet also approved a proposal to grant sixth-ranked
carrier Tata Teleservices 4.4 Mhz of airwaves in the
lucrative Delhi zone after the completion of the auction. The
company has been waiting for the spectrum since 2008 after
paying the state-set price for all India permit.
($1 = 54.0650 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing
by Matt Driskill)