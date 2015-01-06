MUMBAI Jan 6 Shares in India's Bharti Airtel fell as much as 2.4 percent on Tuesday due to concerns about the cost of acquiring mobile phone airwaves at an auction planned by the government.

India said on Monday it expects to raise 648.40 billion rupees ($10 billion) from the sale of 900 Mhz and 1,800 MHz band airwaves.

Bharti shares were down 1.2 percent at 0400 GMT, compared with a 1.3 percent fall in the broader NSE index. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)