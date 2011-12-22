* Carriers to be told agreements will be disallowed
* Government undecided on whether to impose penalties
* Telco shares fall
(Changes source, adds shares and background)
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Dec 22 India's telecoms
ministry will tell carriers they won't be allowed to offer 3G
services outside their licensed zones through roaming agreements
with each other, the telecoms secretary said, adding to
uncertainty about regulation in the industry.
The government sold 3G airwaves in an auction last year that
attracted much higher bids than expected, and no single company
managed to get spectrum in all of the country's 22 zones.
The development is a blow to Bharti Airtel,
Vodafone's India unit and Idea Cellular, three
of the country's top four carriers, which currently provide 3G
services beyond their licensed zones through roaming pacts.
"Decision is clear that this is not permitted, and that is
being conveyed to the companies," R. Chandrashekhar, the top
bureaucrat in the telecoms ministry, told Reuters.
The ministry has not yet decided whether to impose penalties
against the companies, he said.
Bharti and Idea declined comment, while a spokesman for
Vodafone India said he could not comment immediately.
The move adds to uncertainties in the once-booming sector,
which is being hurt by fierce competition as well as a probe
into a massive telecoms licensing scandal.
Bharti shares closed 1.8 percent lower, after falling as
much as 5.3 percent on the news. Idea closed 1.3 percent down,
after falling as much as 5.4 percent.
The government, which raised $13 billion in the 3G auction,
is in the process of overhauling its decade-old telecoms rules
but there is little clarity on key issues, including pricing of
second-generation spectrum and mergers and acquisitions.
FLEDGLING 3G SERVICES
Companies launched 3G services earlier this year and are
currently expanding networks to cover more towns and villages.
But the take-up for premium services, which facilitate
faster Internet browsing on mobile phones and services such as
video calls, has been slower than expected. Smartphones account
for only about 5 percent of the total mobile handset sales.
Premium data services currently provide a small fraction of
the revenue of Indian carriers but the companies see huge
potential for growth, with less than 10 percent of India's 1.2
billion people having access to Internet.
Margins from data services are also far higher than those
from voice.
Last month, top executives of the Bharti, Vodafone India,
Idea and sixth-ranked carrier Tata Teleservices
wrote a joint letter to Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal saying
they understood that the 3G roaming arrangements were legal and
permissible before they placed bids for 3G spectrum.
"Any determination now that this might not be the case would
fundamentally alter the legal and economic basis on which the
business case for 3G bids were evaluated, inevitably leading to
a requirement to either refund to the bidders or re-run the
auctions," the letter said.
Bharti spent $2.3 billion to win 3G permits in 13 of the 22
zones, while Vodafone paid $2.2 billion for licenses in nine
zones and Idea got 11 zones for about $1.1 billion.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ted Kerr)