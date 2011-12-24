NEW DELHI Dec 24 An Indian telecoms tribunal on Saturday asked the country's telecoms ministry not to take any "coercive" action over an order to ban 3G roaming until the next hearing, after firms appealed against the government order.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has set the next date for hearing the case on Jan 3.

Firms including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone's Indian unit and Idea Cellular, three of India's top four carriers, had challeneged the telecoms ministry order on Friday, asking the firms to comply with it within 24 hours. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)