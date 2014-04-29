NEW DELHI, April 29 An Indian telecommunication
tribunal on Tuesday ruled in favour of leading mobile phone
carriers who had challenged a government ban on pacts between
them to provide 3G services beyond their licensed zones, a
lawyer on the case said.
Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone Group Plc's
local unit and Idea Cellular were last year barred by
the Supreme Court from adding new 3G subscribers in areas where
they don not have their own airwaves and were offering the
services through agreements with each other.
In 2012, the tribunal had given a split verdict on a plea by
the operators challenging the government ban in the long-running
dispute.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
editing by Malini Menon)