Jan 30 India added a net 9.47 million mobile subscribers in December, the largest addition for six months in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market. India had 893.84 million mobile connections as of December end. In comparison, China, the world's largest mobile phone market, had 975.7 million mobile subscribers. Mobile phone additions in India slowed last year after rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, as close to 75 percent of the population has access to cellular phones and companies have begun disconnecting users who have not used their phones for the past six months. Following are the net additions by Indian mobile operators in December and their total subscriber base in the country. LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 0.96 175.65 Reliance Comm 0.95 150.08 Vodafone India 0.91 147.75 Idea Cellular 2.39 106.38 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.75 96.76 Tata Teleservices 0.10 83.49 Aircel 0.69 61.64 Unitech Wireless 2.12 36.31 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.51 15.01 SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Videocon Tele -37,334 5.44 MTNL 34,143 5.68 S Tel -13,771 3.55 Loop 12,457 3.24 Etisalat DB 59,262 1.67 HFCL 39,791 1.19 ----------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in November were 646.77 million, or just over 72 percent of the total connections. * Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people, rose to 74.15 at the end of December, the regulator said. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 161.01, and stood at 36.56 in rural areas. * By end-December, 29.24 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile number portability in January 2011. * Broadband users rose to 13.30 million in December from 13.13 million in November. * Fixed-line subscribers fell to 32.69 million in November from 32.96 million in November. * Including fixed-line phones, India had 926.53 million phones as of November-end, or a total tele-density of 76.86. For details, see www.trai.gov.in