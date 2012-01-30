Jan 30 India added a net 9.47 million
mobile subscribers in December, the largest addition for six
months in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market.
India had 893.84 million mobile connections as of December
end. In comparison, China, the world's largest mobile phone
market, had 975.7 million mobile subscribers.
Mobile phone additions in India slowed last year after
rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, as close to
75 percent of the population has access to cellular phones and
companies have begun disconnecting users who have not used their
phones for the past six months.
Following are the net additions by Indian mobile operators
in December and their total subscriber base in the country.
LEADING COMPANIES:
NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Bharti Airtel 0.96 175.65
Reliance Comm 0.95 150.08
Vodafone India 0.91 147.75
Idea Cellular 2.39 106.38
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.75 96.76
Tata Teleservices 0.10 83.49
Aircel 0.69 61.64
Unitech Wireless 2.12 36.31
Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.51 15.01
SMALLER PLAYERS:
NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Videocon Tele -37,334 5.44
MTNL 34,143 5.68
S Tel -13,771 3.55
Loop 12,457 3.24
Etisalat DB 59,262 1.67
HFCL 39,791 1.19
-----------------------------------------------------------
NOTE:
* Active mobile subscribers in November were 646.77 million,
or just over 72 percent of the total connections.
* Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people,
rose to 74.15 at the end of December, the regulator said. Mobile
tele-density in urban areas was 161.01, and stood at 36.56 in
rural areas.
* By end-December, 29.24 million mobile subscribers had
opted to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile number
portability in January 2011.
* Broadband users rose to 13.30 million in December from
13.13 million in November.
* Fixed-line subscribers fell to 32.69 million in November
from 32.96 million in November.
* Including fixed-line phones, India had 926.53 million
phones as of November-end, or a total tele-density of 76.86.
For details, see www.trai.gov.in