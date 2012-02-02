(Corrects spelling of Sistema in second comment)

MUMBAI Feb 2 Following are analysts' comments after India's Supreme Court revoked 122 telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale in a judgement that could further darken the business climate in Asia's third-largest economy.

RISHI SAHAI, DIRECTOR AT CONSULTANCY FIRM COGENCE ADVISORS, NEW DELHI

"For foreign investors, it is a very bad news. What mistake did they do? They partnered with Indian companies, invested lots of money and followed the process of that time.

"The natural consolidation that one would have expected to happen in the sector, which would have weeded out the weak players, is out of the way now. Foreigners would simply walk away from that.

"This creates very bad impression about the government in the overseas markets."

JAGANNADHAM THUNUGUNTLA, HEAD OF RESEARCH, SMC INVESTMENTS AND ADVISORS LTD, MUMBAI

"Players like Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular with popular brands and strong balance sheets will be clear beneficiaries because they can take advantage of this situation and increase market share.

"Foreign players like Sistema and Etisalat, which are government controlled companies... those governments will start feeling apprehensive about doing business in India and hence, drawing foreign direct investment would be little more challenging for the country."

DEVEN CHOKSEY, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, KR CHOKSEY SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"The Supreme Court wants the government and the ministry to come to a conclusion and clear the licence ruckus because this entire controversy has been terrible.

"The market is viewing it positively and will only recover because the earlier licences which have been cancelled will be re-issued after the revised guidelines come out and the monetary considerations will be swapped against the new licences." (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Nandita Bose and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)