(Corrects spelling of Sistema in second comment)
MUMBAI Feb 2 Following are analysts'
comments after India's Supreme Court revoked 122 telecoms
licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale in a judgement
that could further darken the business climate in Asia's
third-largest economy.
RISHI SAHAI, DIRECTOR AT CONSULTANCY FIRM COGENCE ADVISORS,
NEW DELHI
"For foreign investors, it is a very bad news. What mistake
did they do? They partnered with Indian companies, invested lots
of money and followed the process of that time.
"The natural consolidation that one would have expected to
happen in the sector, which would have weeded out the weak
players, is out of the way now. Foreigners would simply walk
away from that.
"This creates very bad impression about the government in
the overseas markets."
JAGANNADHAM THUNUGUNTLA, HEAD OF RESEARCH, SMC INVESTMENTS
AND ADVISORS LTD, MUMBAI
"Players like Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular with popular
brands and strong balance sheets will be clear beneficiaries
because they can take advantage of this situation and increase
market share.
"Foreign players like Sistema and Etisalat, which are
government controlled companies... those governments will start
feeling apprehensive about doing business in India and hence,
drawing foreign direct investment would be little more
challenging for the country."
DEVEN CHOKSEY, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, KR CHOKSEY
SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"The Supreme Court wants the government and the ministry to
come to a conclusion and clear the licence ruckus because this
entire controversy has been terrible.
"The market is viewing it positively and will only recover
because the earlier licences which have been cancelled will be
re-issued after the revised guidelines come out and the monetary
considerations will be swapped against the new licences."
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Nandita Bose and Kaustubh
Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)