NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's Supreme Court on
Thursday dismissed an appeal by Russian conglomerate Sistema's
Indian unit challenging the court's order last year to
revoke its permits after a massive scandal.
The court also rejected a so-called curative petition by
Videocon Telecommunications.
The companies had filed separate curative petitions with the
Supreme Court after their earlier appeals last year seeking a
review of the licence cancellation order were rejected.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suchitra Mohanty; Editing
by G.Ram Mohan)