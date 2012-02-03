The sun rises behind a communications tower in New Delhi March 20, 2006. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday invited comments and suggestions from the industry as it prepares guidelines for auction of second-generation (2G) spectrum, after an order by the country's highest court to revoke nearly a half of the existing licences.

The Supreme Court ordered on Thursday all 122 telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked and asked the TRAI to propose rules for grant of licence and spectrum through an auction.

Stakeholders can send their comments by February 15, the TRAI said on its website.

