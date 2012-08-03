NEW DELHI Aug 3 India's federal cabinet on
Friday set the auction base price of second-generation radio
airwaves at 140 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) for five units of
airwaves in all of India's 22 telecoms zones, said a minister
who declined to be named.
The country is selling 2G airwaves for the first time
through an open auction, after the Supreme Court said a 2008
grant process was flawed and ordered all 122 zonal permits
awarded in that year to be revoked in September.
A ministerial panel had recommended setting the auction
starting price either at 140 billion rupees or 150 billion
rupees for 5 mega hertz of all-India airwaves, after the sector
regulator's proposed price of 181.1 billion rupees was seen as
too high and drew howls of protests from the industry.
The price is for airwaves in the 1800 MHz band, in which
GSM-based mobile carriers operate.
For airwaves in the 800 MHz band, which is currently used by
CDMA-technology based carriers such as the Indian unit of
Russian conglomerate Sistema, the cabinet set the
starting price at 1.3 times the 1800 MHz band.