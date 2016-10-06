MUMBAI Oct 6 India's telecoms spectrum auction
ended on Thursday, raising the government 657.89 billion rupees
($9.86 billion), Telecoms Minister Manoj Sinha said.
The minister told reporters the government expected to get
about 320 billion rupees of the spectrum payments initially as
carriers are allowed to pay in installments.
The government exceeded its budget estimates of 645.81
billion rupees from the spectrum auction.
However, the auction proceeds were far below the total value
of the spectrum pegged at 5.6 trillion rupees as less than half
of the spectrum found takers.
($1 = 66.7489 Indian rupees)
