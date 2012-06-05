NEW DELHI, June 5 An Indian ministerial panel
decided to auction a higher number of slots in an upcoming sale
of second generation (2G) radio airwaves than that proposed by
the sector regulator, a government official said, although no
decision was made on the base price for the auction.
The panel decided that more than 10 mega hertz (MHz) of
airwaves should be auctioned in each telecom zone, said the
official on Tuesday who declined to be named, higher than 5 MHz
suggested by the sector regulator.
India will sell 2G airwaves for the first time through an
auction, due by end-August, following a Supreme Court order to
revoke all permits awarded to carriers in a scandal-tainted 2008
state grant process.
The auction base price proposed by the regulator was nearly
10 times what companies had paid in 2008, drawing protests from
the telecoms industry.
The auction is the last chance for international carriers
like Telenor and Sistema, as well as Indian
firm Idea Cellular to win back their permits that are
set to be revoked after the court order.
The Supreme Court's order affects a total 122 zonal permits
held by eight carriers, although not all of them are expected to
bid in the auction.
A higher number of slots will allow at least two of the
affected carriers to win back spectrum, the official said.
The panel of ministers has the final say on pricing and other
rules.
Established carriers like Bharti Airtel and
Vodafone's local unit are not affected by the court
order but are looking to buy more radio spectrum to feed their
overstretched networks.
Revenue from the airwaves auction is crucial for the
government that has budgeted about $7 billion from telecoms
spectrum auction during the current fiscal year to March 2013 to
help plug its widening fiscal deficit.
But at the same time, a high auction payment would further
strain companies' financials already hurt by fierce competition
in the world's second biggest mobile phone market after China.
Telenor and Sistema had said they would pull out of India if
the regulators' proposals were accepted.