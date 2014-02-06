Feb 6 (Reuters) -
* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi
rises 78 percent from floor price by day 4 of India airwaves
auction - government data
* Price for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Mumbai up
72 percent from floor, higher by 54 percent in Kolkata
* Demand higher than supply for 1800 Mhz band spectrum in
Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and in Uttar Pradesh
(East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) telecom zones
* Spectrum auction to continue on Friday
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)