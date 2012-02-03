NEW DELHI Feb 3 India's telecoms regulator on Friday invited comments and suggestions from the industry as it prepares guidelines for auction of second-generation (2G) spectrum, after an order by the country's highest court to revoke nearly a half of the existing licences.

The Supreme Court of India ordered on Thursday all 122 telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked and asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to propose rules for grant of licence and spectrum through an auction.

Stakeholders can send their comments by Feb. 15, the TRAI said on its website. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)