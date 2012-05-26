* Telecom Commision ask regulator to analyse impact of
proposed price
* Telecom Commision endorses auction of 900 MHz band by June
2013
* Ministers panel has final say on airwave auction rules
NEW DELHI, May 26 India's Telecom Commission
will ask the sector regulator to analyse the potential impact of
a proposed airwaves auction base price that is seen as too high
and has drawn protests from carriers.
The Commission however endorsed a separate regulatory
proposal to auction by June next year airwaves in another band,
Telecoms Secretary R.Chandrashekhar said on Saturday. That band
currently used by older operators and will be taken back from
them in the so-called airwave refarming.
The sector regulator had last month suggested an auction
starting price that is nearly 10 times that paid by carriers in
a 2008 state grant process for the basic 1800 mega hertz (MHz)
band airwaves.
The auction, due by August, follows a Supreme Court order to
revoke a total 122 zonal telecom permits awarded in a
scandal-tainted state grant process in 2008.
The Telecom Commission, the highest decision-making body
within the telecoms ministry, feels there is need of a detailed
analysis of the impact of the proposed auction price on call
tariffs and carriers' investments before a decision is taken,
Chandrashekhar, who chairs the Commission, said.
"For example, what is the impact of this spectrum price on
the tariffs if this entire impact is passed on. And on the other
side, if this entire impact is absorbed, what is the impact on
the investments, viability and the return on the investments,"
he told reporters after a meeting of the Commission.
The industry has criticised the high base price and limited
number of slots proposed by the regulator and says the
regulatory changes will cost them billions of dollars more,
hurting profits, and will force them to increase tariffs for
customers.
The Commission earlier this week said it wants a higher
number of slots to be auctioned than what was suggested by the
regulator.
The auction is the last chance for carriers including
Norway's Telenor and Russia's Sistema to win
back their permits that are set to be revoked after the court
order.
Telenor and Sistema have threatened to pull out of India if
the government goes ahead with the proposed rules. A panel of
ministers has the final say on the auction rules including
pricing.
SPECTRUM REFARMING
Older carriers such as Bharti and Vodafone are also fighting
another regulatory proposal to refarm, or switch, their
superior-quality airwaves in the 900 MHz band with
relatively-inferior 1800 MHz at the time of renewal of their
permits starting in 2014.
The carriers have the option to buy back in a separate
auction the superior quality 900 MHz airwaves, although the
proposed starting price for it is twice that of the
lower-quality band. If they switch to the 1800 MHz band, network
costs will increase significantly.
Chandrashekhar said the Telecom Commission had agreed with
the sector regulator's proposals to conduct an auction of the
airwaves in the 900 MHz band by June 2013, although will decide
the price and other details later.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Keiron Henderson)