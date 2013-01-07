* CDMA auction crucial for Sistema's India unit
* Reliance Comm, Tata Tele unit shares rise on news
* India needs revenue from auctions to plug deficit
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Jan 7 A panel of Indian ministers has
recommended a cut of up to 50 percent in the auction reserve
price for airwaves used by phone carriers operating on the CDMA
platform, raising the odds for the local unit of Russia's
Sistema to continue operating in the world's
second-biggest mobile phone market.
The panel on Monday recommended to the federal cabinet that
the starting price for the airwaves be cut by 30-50 percent, two
government official told reporters. The cabinet has the final
say on airwave prices.
India is betting on the revenue from phone airwave auctions
and stake sales in state-run companies to plug its widening
fiscal deficit. The government raised less than a quarter of its
400 billion Indian rupee ($7.26 billion) target in a November
auction.
The government is putting on the block GSM airwaves worth
200 billion rupees in the next auction, which Telecommunications
Minister Kapil Sibal said is due to start from March 11. The
CDMA airwaves auction will also happen in March after bidding
for GSM, he said.
Sibal declined to comment on any recommendation for a cut in
CDMA airwave reserve price.
India auctioned airwaves in November after a court revoked
the permits of several cellular carriers and redistributed
airwaves through open bidding.
The auction did not see any takers for CDMA (Code Division
Multiple Access) airwaves, while only part of the airwaves for
more popular GSM services were sold with carriers criticising
the reserve price as too high.
The government had earlier set the reserve price of CDMA
airwaves at 36.4 billion rupees ($660.44 million) per megahertz
for all of India's 22 telecommunication zones, or 30 percent
higher than that of GSM airwaves. CDMA operators need a minimum
of 2.5 megahertz of spectrum to provide services.
The CDMA airwave auction is crucial for Sistema Shyam
TeleServices Ltd, which has been ordered to shut operations in
all but one of India's 22 zones because it did not participate
in the last auction.
The dispute over Sistema's permits has strained ties between
India and Russia, which has a 17 percent stake in the company's
Indian venture.
Reliance Communications, India's No.3 carrier that
operates on both GSM and CDMA technology platforms, rose as much
as 3.5 percent after the news. The company has not said if it is
looking to bid for CDMA airwaves, but will benefit from a lower
surcharge for existing airwaves.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, the listed
unit of India's sixth-biggest carrier Tata Teleservices, also
rose 2.3 percent.
Companies, whose permits have been ordered to be revoked by
the Supreme Court have been asked to shut down operations by
Jan. 18. But government officials have indicated that The
telecommunications ministry might seek more time for them from
the Supreme Court to attract bidders in the next auction.