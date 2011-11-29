NEW DELHI Nov 29 An Indian special court on Tuesday granted bail to the founder of DB Realty, Shahid Balwa, who was charged in a telecoms licensing scandal that rocked the government and businesses in Asia's third-largest economy.

"He's been granted bail on the conditions that he must deposit his passport, come to court daily and submit two 5 lakh (500,000) rupee security bonds," Balwa's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Shares of DB Realty rose almost 14 percent following the news. They surged 8 percent to 76.80 rupees, in a Mumbai market that closed 1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Last week, the Supreme Court had granted bail to five company executives, raising hopes that others including some politicians may be freed.

Balwa's release comes a day after Kanimozhi, the lawmaker daughter of DMK party chief M. Karunanidhi, and four other company executives -- also charged in the telecoms scandal -- received bail after being jailed for more than six months.

Balwa was accused, along with others, of rigging a 2007/08 grant of lucrative telecoms licences, causing an estimated loss of as much as $39 billion to the state coffers, a sum equivalent to the country's defence budget. (Reporting by Annie Banerji; editing by Malini Menon)