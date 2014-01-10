Telecommunication towers are pictured through hanging flower pots at a residential building in Kolkata December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI The Union Cabinet allowed state-run telecommunications carriers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL.UL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS) to return their 4G radio spectrum and get refunds of a total 112.6 billion rupees, in a move to help the money-losing companies.

The government will refund 67.24 billion rupees to BSNL and 45.34 billion rupees to MTNL in a staggered manner, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari told reporters on Thursday after a meeting of the cabinet.

BSNL and MTNL had received the spectrum in 2010 but have not yet launched the services.

