NEW DELHI Jan 17 India has approved a 50
percent cut in the auction reserve price for airwaves used by
phone carriers on the CDMA platform, a move that may encourage
the local unit of Russia's Sistema to participate in
the sale to continue working in the country.
India sold airwaves in November after a court order to
revoke several cellular carriers' permits and redistribute
airwaves through open bidding. That auction brought no bidders
for CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) airwaves, while only
some spectrum for the more popular GSM services was sold.
For that auction, the government set a reserve price of CDMA
airwaves at 36.4 billion rupees ($660.44 million) per megahertz
for all of India's 22 telecommunication zones, or 30 percent
higher than that of GSM airwaves. CDMA operators need a minimum
of 2.5 megahertz of spectrum to provide services.
Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd, set to lose its permits in
all but one of India's 22 telecommunication zones, was among the
carriers that did not participate in the November auction,
saying the price was too high.
The government wants to use revenue from phone bandwith
auctions and stake sales in state-run companies to check its
yawning fiscal deficit. It raised less than a quarter of its 400
billion rupee ($7.26 billion) target in the November
auction.
India will sell GSM airwaves worth 200 billion rupees in the
next auction, due to start on March 11, while CDMA airwaves will
be auctioned after that.
Companies whose permits have been ordered to be revoked by
the Supreme Court have until Feb. 4 to shut down operations.
Shares in India's No.3 carrier Reliance Communications
, which operates on both GSM and CDMA platforms,
extended gains to 3.9 percent at 0730 GMT. The company is not
set to lose any permits and has not said if it will bid for CDMA
airwaves, but will benefit from a lower surcharge for existing
airwaves.
Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, the
listed unit of India's sixth-biggest carrier Tata Teleservices,
were up 5.6 percent.