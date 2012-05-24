* Commission yet to take a decision on crucial auction base
NEW DELHI, May 24 India's Telecom Commission
wants a higher number of slots to be auctioned in an upcoming
sale of second generation (2G) radio airwaves than that proposed
by the sector regulator, in what could provide some respite to
carriers protesting regulatory recommendations.
The commission wants at least 10 mega hertz (MHz) of
airwaves to be auctioned in each telecom zone, the telecoms
secretary, R. Chandrashekhar said, higher than 5 MHz suggested
by the sector regulator.
The commission is yet to take a decision on the auction base
price and will meet again on Saturday, said Chandrashekhar, the
top bureaucrat in the telecoms ministry, who also chairs the
Telecom Commission that is the highest decision-making body
within the ministry.
In case of the upcoming auction, a panel of ministers has
the final say on pricing and other rules.
India will sell 2G radio airwaves for the first time through
an auction to redistribute them among carriers. The auction, due
by August, follows a Supreme Court order to revoke a total 122
zonal telecom permits awarded to eight carriers in a
scandal-tainted 2008 state grant process.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had last
month suggested an auction starting price that is nearly 10
times what carriers had paid in a 2008 state grant process and
also proposed limited number of slots in the auction.
The regulator's proposal for a limited number of slots risks
driving up bid prices, as was the case in an auction of 3G
airwaves in 2010.
The regulator this month reaffirmed most of its proposed
rules, which mobile carriers have slammed.
The auction will be the last chance for international
carriers including Norway's Telenor and Russia's
Sistema, as well as fourth-biggest Indian carrier Idea
Cellular to win back their permits that are set to be
revoked after the court order.
Telenor and Sistema have threatened that they will pull out
of India if the government goes ahead with the regulator's
proposals.
The proposals have also drawn protests from Indian mobile
market leaders Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's
local unit, which are not affected by the court order but were
looking to buy more airwaves in the auction to feed their
overstretched networks.
The companies are also fighting another regulatory proposal
to refarm, or switch, their superior-quality airwaves with a
relatively-inferior band before their permits are renewed
starting in 2014.
Carriers say the proposals, if implemented, will add
billions of dollars to their costs, hurting profits, and will
force them to increase tariffs.
India is the world's second-biggest mobile phone market with
more than 900 million customers. But carriers operate under
wafer-thin margins as a fiercely-competitive market has forced
them to offer one of the world's cheapest call prices.
The industry's profit margins have been falling for the past
several years amid competition and also due to a steep increase
in debt especially after a $19 billion payout for buying 3G and
4G airwaves in a 2010 state auction.
On Thursday, Chandrashekhar, said the Telecom Commission had
agreed that all airwaves assigned to companies in the future
would be "liberalised".
(Writing by Aradhana Aravindan)