(Adds more details, lawyer comment)
By Venkat Raman and Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (Reuters)- India's Supreme Court on
Wednesday granted bail to five company executives charged in a
telecoms licensing scandal that has rocked the government and
businesses in Asia's third-largest economy, raising hopes that
others including some politicians may be freed soon.
A two-judge panel granted bail to Sanjay Chandra, the
managing director of Telenor's India partner Unitech
; Vinod Goenka, chairman of Etisalat's India
partner DB Group; and three executives from billionaire Anil
Ambani's group; who have been held in jail since April.
The executives are among the three companies and 14
individuals charged in alleged rigging of a 2007/08 grant of
lucrative telecoms licences that a state auditor said cost the
government up to $39 billion in revenue.
They approached the top court after two lower courts
rejected their applications on grounds their release could
influence the investigation.
The five will have to provide a bail bond of 500,000 rupees
($9,600) each and a guarantee of a similar amount, an order read
in an open court room said. Full details of the order were not
immediately available.
Shares in the three companies linked to the executives
jumped after the news. DB Realty surged 20 percent,
while Unitech jumped as much as 10.6 percent and
Reliance Communications rose as much as 6.9 percent.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a factbox on police charges
Police raid Bharti, Vodafone offices
Ambani's challenges don't end with 2G saga
Another ex-min probed for telecoms graft
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
A former telecoms minister Andimuthu Raja, a member of
government ally DMK party, and Kanimozhi, the lawmaker daughter
of the DMK chief, and several other company executives remain in
jail as the trial into the telecoms scandal progresses in New
Delhi.
A lawyer for another accused -- Shahid Balwa, also of the DB
Group -- said he was hopeful that others would also be granted
bails.
"The charges that have been framed on the accused Vinod
Goenka and Shahid Balwa are alike," Vijay Aggarwal told CNN-IBN
television, adding that the charges slapped on Kanimozhi and
others were of even lesser offence.
All accused in the case have denied any wrongdoing.
The scandal is the largest of the several that have emerged
in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's second term, weaking the
government's political authority.
Attacked by a resurgent opposition, policy-making has drifted
into limbo amid the controversies.
The case has also spooked investors after investigators
questioned powerful tycoons, including billionaire Anil Ambani,
a rare event in India where top businessmen are seen as beyond
the reach of police.
($1 = 52.3 rupees)
(Additional reporting Annie Banerji; editing by Malini Menon
and Sanjeev Miglani)