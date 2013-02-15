BRIEF-Transpek Industry says Pratik Shah assumes charge as vice president (finance) designated as CFO
* Says Pratik Shah assumed charge as vice president (finance) designated as CFO
NEW DELHI Feb 15 Mobile phone carriers in India, whose permits were ordered to be revoked by the Supreme Court, will have to stop operations immediately if they did not win airwaves in an auction last November, the top court ordered on Friday, according to a lawyer on the case. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
MUMBAI, June 2 The former chief executive of India's National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ravi Narain, has resigned from its board, an NSE source said on Friday, as regulators examine whether the exchange had provided unfair advantages to some brokers.