NEW DELHI Supreme Court ruled that the status quo will remain for four months for operators that hold 122 telecoms licences issued after January 2008, a lawyer on the case said on Thursday, after the court quashed all the 122 licences.

The Supreme Court has asked the government to decide on issuing fresh telecoms licence norms within four months, said the lawyer, who declined to be identified.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)