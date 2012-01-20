NEW DELHI, Jan 20 Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile phone carrier by subscribers, is expected to report a modest 3 percent rise in net profit for fiscal third-quarter ended December, while No.2 Reliance Communications and fourth-ranked Idea Cellular should see their profits falling, as higher interest costs and currency fluctuations weigh on the companies. Following are the net profit and revenue forecasts for Bharti Airtel, Reliance Comm and Idea Cellular based on a Reuters poll of brokerages. NET PROFIT (in billion rupees) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Mean % Change Range Date 2011 Share Performance ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bharti 13.45 3.2 10.20-14.67 Feb 8 -4.2 pct Reliance 1.95 -59.4 1.08-3.03 TBA -51.8 pct Idea 1.56 -35.8 1.15-2.22 Jan 23 18.3 pct ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- REVENUE (in billion rupees) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bharti 184.54 17.1 181.33-186.33 Reliance 51.34 2.6 48.74-52.43 Idea 49.32 24.7 48.53-52.18 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Forecast for Reliance Comm is based on nine estimates. Bharti and Idea are based on 12 estimates. Estimates compiled from: Angel Broking, Emkay, Prabhudas Lilladher, Motilal Oswal, KR Choksey, ICICI Direct, Citigroup, Barclays, Ambit, Kotak, HDFC Securities and B&K Securities. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy)