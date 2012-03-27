(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
NEW DELHI, March 26 India's telecoms regulator
plans to recommend that carriers be denied a refund of their
licence fees if they lose or surrender permits, in a further
blow to companies whose licences are set to be revoked after a
court order.
India's Supreme Court has ordered the withdrawal of 122
zonal telecoms licences awarded to eight carriers in a
scandal-tainted 2008 sale. It has asked the government to
reoffer the licences and radio spectrum via an open auction.
Norway's state-backed Telenor is one of the eight
carriers affected, but market leaders such as Bharti Airtel
and UK-based Vodafone are poised to benefit
from that ruling.
Under current rules, one-time entry fees paid by operators
when winning licences are "non-refundable". Some of the affected
operators had suggested fees be refunded, or that they be offset
against any payment due as a result of the upcoming auction.
In draft proposals released on Monday, the Telecom
Regulatory Authority of India said it plans to recommend to the
government that the entry fee remains non-refundable.
The government last year asked the regulator to give its
proposals on an "exit policy" for carriers that want to quit
operations.
The regulator said on Monday it would recommend to the
government there was no need for a separate "exit policy" and to
continue with rules that allow a telecom licensee to surrender
licences by giving notice of at least 60 days.
The regulator's recommendations are not binding on the
government.
Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy