MUMBAI Oct 21 India's telecoms regulator on
Friday recommended the country's top three network operators be
fined a combined 30.5 billion rupees ($456 million) after it
found they were denying new entrant Reliance Jio sufficient
interconnection points.
Jio, part of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Reliance
Industries Ltd, began offering 4G services in
September, triggering a war over network points that connect Jio
customers with Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone Plc's
India subsidiary and Idea Cellular Ltd.
Responding to Jio's complaints over the denial of points of
interconnection (POI), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
(TRAI) recommended a fine of 500 million rupees per telecom zone
for each of the three operators.
Airtel and Vodafone India were fined for 21 zones each while
Idea was fined for 19 zones in a country with a total of 22
telecoms zones or circles.
The denial of POI to Jio "appears to be with ulterior motive
to stifle competition and is anti-consumer", TRAI said in a
statement.
Reliance Jio did not respond to an email seeking comment
while Airtel, Vodafone and Idea declined comment.
($1 = 66.9126 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Promit Mukherjee; editing
by David Clarke)