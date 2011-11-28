NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's Telecom Commission expects to conclude discussions within a week on proposals from the country's telecoms regulator on pricing of second-generation spectrum and mergers and acquisitions in the sector, a top official said on Monday.

"We have not taken any final decision," R. Chandrashekhar, the top bureaucrat in the telecoms ministry told reporters after a meeting of the commission, the highest decision-making body within the telecoms ministry.

The commission will meet again on Dec. 1 to consider the proposals, he said.

This month, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) proposed a relaxation of rules for M&A in the telecoms sector in a move to facilitate a long-awaited consolidation in the 15-player market, among other recommendations.

The regulator had also proposed steep increases in spectrum prices and a one-time fee on spectrum beyond 6.2 megahertz, that drew howls of protest from carriers.

The regulator's proposals have to be approved by the telecoms ministry to become law. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)