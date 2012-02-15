NEW DELHI Feb 15 India will allow mergers and acquisitions in the telecoms sector that create combined market share of up to 35 percent, under a quick and simple process, Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal said.

A new telecoms policy will be announced in April, he added.

The sector regulator has proposed a relaxation of rules for M&A in the telecoms sector in a move to facilitate a long-awaited consolidation in the 15-player market.

India is overhauling its decade-old telecoms rules after the once-booming sector was hit by a massive scandal over alleged below-price sale of lucrative telecoms licences and radio spectrum.

The country's Supreme Court earlier this month ordered all 122 zonal telecoms licences given to companies in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in four months and asked the regulator to propose rules for grant of radio airwaves through an auction. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)