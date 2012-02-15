US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI Feb 15 India will allow mergers and acquisitions in the telecoms sector that create combined market share of up to 35 percent, under a quick and simple process, Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal said.
A new telecoms policy will be announced in April, he added.
The sector regulator has proposed a relaxation of rules for M&A in the telecoms sector in a move to facilitate a long-awaited consolidation in the 15-player market.
India is overhauling its decade-old telecoms rules after the once-booming sector was hit by a massive scandal over alleged below-price sale of lucrative telecoms licences and radio spectrum.
The country's Supreme Court earlier this month ordered all 122 zonal telecoms licences given to companies in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in four months and asked the regulator to propose rules for grant of radio airwaves through an auction. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.