NEW DELHI Feb 29 India's telecoms ministry could take at least 400 days to complete an auction of second-generation spectrum, Telecoms Secretary R. Chandrashekhar said, after an order by the country's highest court to revoke nearly half of the existing licences.

The Supreme Court ruled on Feb. 2 that all 122 telecoms licences awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in four months and asked the government to redistribute the licences and radio airwaves through an auction. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)