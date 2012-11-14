NEW DELHI Nov 14 India received bids worth about 94 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in an auction of 2G (second generation) mobile phone airwaves, the telecommunications minister, Kapil Sibal, said, managing to raise less than one quarter of i ts sale target.

India's first sale of 2G mobile phone airwaves by auction came after the Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of permits that had been granted to eight carriers in a scandal-tainted process in 2008.

Five operators - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Group Plc's local unit, Norway's Telenor ASA, Videocon Telecommunications, part of India's Videocon Industries , and Idea Cellular - had applied to participate in the auction.

