NEW DELHI, April 23 India's leading telecoms industry bodies on Monday slammed the sector regulator's proposals on base price of 2G radio spectrum to be sold in an auction, calling it "arbitrary, regressive and inconsistent".

Earlier, the regulator proposed a sharply-higher-than expected base price of 36.22 billion rupees ($695 million) for every mega hertz of spectrum in the 1800 mega hertz band.