US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI, April 23 India's leading telecoms industry bodies on Monday slammed the sector regulator's proposals on base price of 2G radio spectrum to be sold in an auction, calling it "arbitrary, regressive and inconsistent".
Earlier, the regulator proposed a sharply-higher-than expected base price of 36.22 billion rupees ($695 million) for every mega hertz of spectrum in the 1800 mega hertz band.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.