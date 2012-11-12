* Gets bids of over $1.7 bln at end of 5th round-official
* No demand so far in four telecoms zones
* Govt initially estimated raising 400 bln rupees
By Arup Roychoudhury and Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Nov 12 India's auction of 2G mobile
phone airwaves attracted nearly $2 billion worth of bids on
Monday but no interest for four zones in a process some carriers
have said is too pricey.
The government received bids worth more than 92 billion
rupees ($1.7 billion) by the end of the fifth round of the
auction, out of seven held on the day, Telecommunications
Secretary R. Chandrashekhar said, though he said there had been
no demand yet in the Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka and Rajasthan
zones.
India is for the first time selling second-generation mobile
spectrum through an auction after the Supreme Court ordered the
revoking of permits granted to eight carriers in a
scandal-tainted process in 2008.
The auction - covering 22 zones in total - has no set
timeframe and is due to run for as long as it takes for bids to
dry up.
"Fifty-five to 60 percent of what had been put up for
auction has been bid for," Chandrashekhar said. Within each zone
a number of blocks are on offer.
Five operators - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Group
Plc's local unit, Norway's Telenor ASA,
Videocon Telecommunications, part of India's Videocon Industries
, and Idea Cellular - had applied to
participate in the auction.
Telenor needs to win spectrum in the auction to continue
operations in India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone
market, as it is set to lose all its permits.
Idea Cellular, set to lose seven of its licences, has to win
them back to retain its pan-India presence.
The government had set a starting bid price of 140 billion
rupees ($2.6 billion) for 5 megahertz of airwave space in all of
India's 22 telecommunications zones. The base price was more
than seven times what carriers paid in 2008.
The finance ministry had initially estimated the auction
would raise 400 billion rupees, betting on it to rein in its
high fiscal deficit. However, the tepid demand at the sale may
make it difficult for the government to meet that target.
India has also been left with no bidders for part of the
sale after Tata Teleservices and Videocon
Telecommunications dropped their interest earlier in CDMA-based
(Code Division Multiple Access) mobile phone services.
Indian mobile phone market leaders Bharti Airtel and
Vodafone India, which are not affected by the court order, are
taking part in the auction to buy additional spectrum.
The muted response to the 2G auction is in contrast to the
sale of 3G airwaves that the government held in 2010, which
lasted more than a month. India raised more than $12 billion
from that auction.
(Additional reporting and writing by Aradhana Aravindan;
Editing by Alex Richardson and David Holmes