NEW DELHI, March 19 Sunil Mittal, the chairman of India's biggest telecommunication carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd , was ordered on Tuesday to appear before an Indian court on April 11 in a case over alleged corruption in allocating mobile phone bandwidth a decade ago.

The court also summoned the former head of Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit over the same case.

The police had filed charges in December against Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's India unit as part of a probe into corruption allegations in airwave allocations a decade ago.

There was no immediate comment from Bharti and Vodafone India.

