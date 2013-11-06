NEW DELHI Nov 6 An Indian government panel on
Wednesday recommended raising the reserve price for mobile phone
spectrum auctions by 15 percent more than the price suggested by
a federal regulator in the 1800 megahertz band, and by 25
percent in the 900 megahertz band.
The panel, made up of civil servants, has recommended
allowing mergers with a combined market share of up to 50
percent, a senior government official told reporters.
India plans to conduct its next mobile phone airwave auction
in January and has estimated revenue of 110 billion rupees ($1.8
billion) from the sale of airwaves.
The telecoms regulator has recommended a sharp cut in the
auction reserve prices after most carriers stayed away from
bidding in the last two auctions saying the reserve price was
too high. A ministerial panel and the federal
cabinet will finalise the new reserve prices.
India is in the process of finalising rules for mergers and
acquisitions in the telecommunications market of around a dozen
players, and the government has said previously it will ease
rules to help consolidate the crowded market.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)