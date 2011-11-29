(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's Telecom
Commission expects to conclude discussions within a week on
proposals from the country's telecoms regulator on pricing of
second-generation spectrum and mergers and acquisitions in the
sector, a top official said on Monday.
"We have not taken any final decision," R. Chandrashekhar,
the top bureaucrat in the telecoms ministry told reporters after
a meeting of the commission, the highest decision-making body
within the telecoms ministry.
The commission will meet again on Dec. 1 to consider the
proposals, he said.
This month, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)
proposed a relaxation of rules for M&A in the telecoms sector in
a move to facilitate a long-awaited consolidation in the
15-player market, among other recommendations.
The regulator had also proposed steep increases in spectrum
prices and a one-time fee on spectrum beyond 6.2 megahertz, that
drew howls of protest from carriers.
The regulator's proposals have to be approved by the
telecoms ministry to become law.
