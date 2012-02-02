NEW DELHI Feb 2 India's Supreme Court on
Thursday ordered the government to revoke all 122
telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale.
India is divided into 22 telecoms zones and there are a
total 281 zonal licences in the market of 894 million users and
15 mobile operators, led by Bharti Airtel, Reliance
Communications and Vodafone's India unit.
Police say that in 2008, when India issued 122 new telecoms
licences, several rules were violated and bribes were paid to
favour certain firms.
Several licences were issued to firms with no prior
experience in the telecoms sector or were ineligible or had
suppressed relevant facts, a state auditor said in its report.
The violations cost the exchequer as much as $36 billion in
lost revenue, the auditor said, equivalent to India's defence
budget.
Andimuthu Raja, the then telecoms minister and a member of a
party in the coalition government, has been charged with
flouting telecoms rules and accepting bribes to favour some
firms, and is in jail.
Following are the companies affected by Thursday's
ruling and the number of zonal licences issued to them in
2008.
UNITECH WIRELESS -- 22 licences
Group companies of Indian realty firm Unitech Ltd
that were given 22 telecoms licences had not fulfilled
eligibility norms for getting these licences, the state auditor
has said.
The companies had suppressed facts, had less share capital
than required, and submitted false certificates for paid up
capital among other deficiencies found, the auditor said.
The telecoms venture has since been bought into by Norway's
Telenor, which currently owns 67.3 percent of the
venture with Unitech holding the remainder.
LOOP TELECOM PRIVATE LTD -- 21 licences
Loop Telecom, which was issued 21 telecoms
licences, suppressed facts, its authorised share capital was
much less than required, and it did not have telecom as the main
object clause in its memorandum of association among other
flaws, the auditor has said.
VIDEOCON TELECOMMUNICATIONS -- 21 licences
Videocon Telecommunications, formerly Datacom
Solutions, is part of India's Videocon group and was
issued 21 licences. The auditor said the company had suppressed
facts, had much less-than-required authorised share capital and
submitted false certificates regarding the company's paid-up
capital.
ETISALAT DB TELECOM PRIVATE LTD -- 15 licences
Formerly Swan Telecom, the company had been given
13 licences and also later merged with itself another firm that
had won 2 licences. Abu Dhabi's Etisalat in late 2008
bought about 45 percent of the company that was then renamed
Etisalat DB Telecom.
The auditor said Swan had suppressed facts, had
less-than-required authorised share capital, and submitted false
certificates from its company secretary regarding paid-up
capital.
The auditor also said a unit of Reliance Communications
, India's No. 2 telecoms company, held more than 10
percent equity in Swan at the time of issue of the licences,
which is a violation of rules. Reliance Communications has
denied the allegation.
S TEL LTD -- 6 licences
S Tel, which was given six licences, suppressed facts, had
much less than the authorised share capital required to get the
licences, submitted false certificate from its company secretary
regarding paid up capital, the auditor said.
Bahrain Telecommunications Co owns a stake in S
Tel, whose other major shareholder is India's Siva Group.
SISTEMA SHYAM TELESERVICES -- 21 licences
Sistema Shyam, which was given 21 licences in
2008, is a joint venture between Russian conglomerate Sistema
and India's Shyam Group. Sistema owns majority stake of
the company, while the Russian government also has a stake in
Sistema Shyam.
IDEA CELLULAR -- 13 licences
Idea Cellular, which was given 9 more licences in
2008, is India's No. 4 mobile operator by subscribers. It now
owns Spice, which was also given 4 licences in 2008. Idea said
it is using seven of the 13 licences to be revoked.
TATA TELESERVICES -- 3 licences
Tata Teleservices, which won 3 licences in 2008, is part of
India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate. In 2008, Japan's NTT
DoCoMo bought 26 percent of Tata Teleservices.
(Compiled by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)