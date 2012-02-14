MUMBAI Feb 14 No Indian government will
ever censor social media, Information Technology Minister Kapil
Sibal said, seeking to calm fears of a China-style crackdown on
companies like Google and Facebook.
An Indian court last year ordered 21 companies including
Google and Facebook to block material from their websites that
could offend religious groups, arousing concerns about freedom
of speech in the world's biggest democracy.
"We have never had any intention nor did we ever say we are
going to censor social media, but we do believe that all media
must obey the laws of this country," Sibal told reporters on
Tuesday.
Sibal and other Indian government officials have previously
denied that they were promoting censorship of the Internet.
The controversy centres on a law passed last year that makes
companies responsible for content posted by users on their sites
and giving them 36 hours to remove it if someone complains.
The new law has led to two cases being brought by
individuals against internet companies..
Despite the new rules to block offensive content, access to
the Internet in India is still largely uncensored, in contrast
to the tight controls in neighbouring China.
But like many other governments around the world, India has
become increasingly nervous about the power of social media.
Google Inc, Facebook, Yahoo Inc and
Microsoft Corp are awaiting a Delhi High Court ruling
on their appeal against a criminal case brought by journalist
Vinay Rai related to content on their websites.
The sitting judge said in January that companies were
responsible for content on their websites and that he could
block sites "like China" if they did not get their house in
order.
Sibal said the government had nothing to do with the case.
"It is between the complainant and those who have been
called," said the minister, who was speaking at an event
organised by NASSCOM, an industry body for information
technology companies.
Fewer than one in 10 of India's 1.2 billion people have
access to the Internet, but that still makes it the
third-biggest internet market after China and the United States.
The number of internet users in India is expected to almost
triple to 300 million over the next three years.