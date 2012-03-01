(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
NEW DELHI, Feb 29 India could take more
than a year to auction second-generation radio spectrum, the
telecoms secretary said, leading to more uncertainty for those
carriers whose licences are set to be revoked in early June
following a court order.
India's Supreme Court ruled on Feb. 2 that all 122 telecoms
licences awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in
four months and asked the government to redistribute the
licences and radio airwaves through an open auction.
The eight carriers affected by the court ruling include the
Indian joint ventures of Norway's Telenor, Russia's
Sistema and relatively older local companies Idea
Cellular and Tata Teleservices.
"Our estimate is that it would take approximately 400 days.
Maybe it can be done a little faster. But our best estimate of
this is around 400 days," R. Chandrashekhar, the top bureaucrat
in the telecoms ministry, told reporters on Wednesday.
He said the telecoms ministry was conducting a "careful
analysis" of the court order and was seeking legal opinion from
government law officers.
But, it was not immediately clear whether the telecoms
ministry would seek the court's permission to give more time to
the carriers whose licences are being revoked.
The country's telecoms regulator is working on guidelines
for the auction and will give its proposals to the telecoms
ministry which has to take a final decision.
Most carriers whose licences are being revoked want the
auction to restricted to them, while market leaders including
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's Indian unit are
looking to bid in the auction to buy additional radio airwaves
to increase service quality.
Chandrashekhar said the government would decide by the end
of this week on "legal steps" it needed to take after the
Supreme Court order, but was not looking to challenge the
cancellation of licences per se.
Indian rules allow affected parties to seek a review of any
Supreme Court verdict within a month of the judgment. Affected
carriers including Sistema's Indian unit and Tata Teleservices
have said they would seek a review of the court verdict.
The dramatic court verdict to revoke nearly half of the
existing telecoms permits came amid a probe into alleged
corruption in the 2008 grant process. India did not auction the
licences in 2008, instead issued them under a so-called "first
come first served" policy.
Federal police have charged in the alleged scam a total 19
people and six companies, including a former telecoms minister
who presided over the 2008 licensing process and several
high-ranking corporate executives. All accused in the case have
denied any wrongdoing and their trial is ongoing.
