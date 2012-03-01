NEW DELHI, March 1 India's telecoms
ministry has sought "clarifications and directions" from the
country's top court on the timing of a crucial auction of
second-generation radio spectrum, the telecoms secretary said,
after the court's order to revoke nearly half of the existing
licences.
The Supreme Court ruled on Feb. 2 that all 122 telecoms
licences awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in
four months and asked the government to redistribute the
licences and radio airwaves through an open auction.
But the telecoms ministry thinks it would take at least 400
days from the date of the court order to complete the auction
process, leading to more uncertainty for those carriers whose
licences are to be cancelled by early June.
"We are not clear ... it appears that the Supreme Court has
not fixed any time for the auction as such," Telecoms Secretary
R. Chandrashekhar said over phone.
He said the ministry in an application to the court on
Thursday conveyed its "plan of action for conducting the
auction".
The government will also file a review petition with the
court on Friday as it had "some issues" with the observations
made by the court in last month's order, Chandrashekhar said.
"We are raising issues with regard to the observations
regarding policy and policy formulation and various observations
that have been made in that regard," he said, reiterating there
is no plan to challenge the order to quash licences.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)