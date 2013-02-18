By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI Feb 18 India will allow wireless
broadband airwave holders to provide voice services if they pay
an additional $306 million, a senior government official said on
Monday, a move likely to boost billionaire Mukesh Ambani's
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Reliance Industries, controlled by India's richest man, is
the only company with nationwide fourth-generation (4G)
broadband airwaves. The company re-entered the fiercely
competitive sector by buying airwaves in a 2010 auction and has
so far invested at least $3.5 billion.
Firms which own the broadband wireless access (BWA) airwaves
can provide voice services along with high-speed Internet if
they pay a fee of 16.58 billion rupees ($306 million), R.
Chandrashekhar, the top bureaucrat at the telecommunications
ministry, told reporters.
"There is no restriction on the technology that is being
used (to provide voice services)," he said.
A move by Reliance Industries, which is still preparing to
launch high-speed 4G Internet services, into the voice market
would intensify competition and hurt rivals such as Bharti
Airtel Ltd and the Indian unit of Vodafone Group Plc
.
Reliance Industries shares extended gains to as much as 1
percent after the news, while shares in Bharti Airtel, the
country's top telecommunications carrier, were down nearly 1
percent at 0920 GMT.
The Telecom Commission, the highest decision-making body
within the ministry, approved the move on Monday, but it must to
be formally signed off by the Telecommunications Minister,
Chandrashekhar said.
Voice accounts for almost 85 percent of Indian carriers'
revenues, while data is still at a nascent stage. Data services
contribute just about 5-6 percent of the total mobile services
revenues as fewer people browse the Internet on phones.
Reliance Industries was not immediately available for a
comment.
Separately, the Telecom Commission deferred a plan to bring
tower companies under the Unified Licensing regime, which is
positive for companies such as Bharti Infratel Ltd.
If brought under the regime, the tower companies would have
to pay an annual licence fee of 8 percent of their revenue and
would be required to cut foreign shareholding to 74 percent.
Currently the companies pay no licence fee and a foreign
shareholder can own as much as 100 percent of their equity.