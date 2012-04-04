* Companies had sought review of court order revoking
permits
* Court says judgment does not warrant reconsideration
* Further legal recourse open to telcos
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, April 4 India's Supreme Court on
Wednesday rejected appeals to overturn an order cancelling
telecom licences awarded in 2008, dealing a blow to the
companies affected.
The court in February had ordered cancellation of 122
telecoms licences held by eight operators because of alleged
irregularities in the way they were awarded in 2008. A state
auditor estimated New Delhi may have lost as much as $34 billion
as the permits were given out at "unbelievably low" prices.
The scandal is one of several that have erupted during Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's second term in office, and has rocked
the government and businesses.
Mobile operators including Telenor and Sistema's
Indian joint ventures and Indian companies Idea
Cellular and Tata Teleservices had filed
separate pleas seeking a review of the court's decision.
These companies are set to lose some or all of their
licences.
"We have carefully perused the review petitions and the
record of the case and are satisfied that the ... judgment does
not suffer from any legal infirmity warranting reconsideration
of the issues decided," a two-judge panel said in its order
dismissing the petitions.
Only about 7 percent of India's more than 900 million
telecom users will be affected by the licence cancellation as
there are more than a dozen players in India's fiercely
competitive market.
Norway's Telenor, whose Indian joint venture will lose all
its 22 permits, said it was "disappointed" by the dismissal of
its review plea.
"We will now move a curative petition," it said in a
statement.
Indian laws allow a "curative" petition or further appeal
even after a review plea is dismissed. This is heard by three
top Supreme Court judges.
The Indian unit of Russia's Sistema, which too will
lose all but one of its permits, said it was considering future
legal actions.
Telenor and Sistema have separately asked the Indian
government to resolve the licence disputes, citing bilateral
pacts. Telenor has said it would seek compensation from New
Delhi if the dispute is not resolved, while Sistema has said it
reserved its rights to go for international arbitration.
AUCTION DILEMMA
The Supreme Court in its February order asked the government
to revoke the permits in early June and redistribute them
through an open auction. The auction would be last chance for
the affected carriers to win back the permits, but there is no
clarity yet on the timing of the auction.
The telecoms ministry said it needs more than a year to
complete the auction process, creating uncertainty for the
companies who have to shut down operations in June.
The telecoms ministry has filed a separate plea with the
Supreme Court, seeking the court's direction on the timing of
the auction. The plea is yet to be heard by court.
Among other foreign telecoms groups affected by the licence
cancellation, Abu Dhabi's Etisalat had said it would
shut down its Indian operation on March 31.
Bahrain's Batelco, whose Indian joint venture is
set to lose all its six licences, has agreed to sell its 43
percent stake in Indian affiliate S Tel to its local partner for
$175 million.
Indian police have charged a total 19 people and six
companies in the alleged scam, including a former telecoms
minister Andimuthu Raja, who presided over the 2008 licensing
process, and several high-ranking corporate executives. All
accused in the case have denied any wrongdoing and their trial
is ongoing.
The Supreme Court also dismissed on Wednesday a plea by Raja
seeking a review of the February order.
The judges, however, agreed to hear a plea by the Indian
government on April 13 to review some observations the court had
made in its February order. The government has not challenged
the licence cancellation.