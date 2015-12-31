NEW DELHI The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it had received record submissions on a consultation paper for framing differential pricing rules that will decide the fate of Facebook Inc's (FB.O) free Internet in India.

The telecommunications regulator said it will finalise the new rules by end of January after a hearing process with stakeholders that will extend through the month.

India has become a battleground over the right to unrestricted Internet access, with local tech start-ups joining the frontline against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his plan to roll out free Internet to the country's masses.

TRAI has asked Facebook and its India telecom partner Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS) to put on hold the launch of the Free Basics service till the final rules are in place.

