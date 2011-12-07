NEW DELHI Dec 7 The Indian government is
committed to sustaining growth of the country's telecoms sector,
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday, seeking to
boost investor confidence in the once-booming sector that has
been hit by regulatory uncertainties.
"I am aware of some concerns of the telecom industry
regarding government policies in the telecom sector," Singh told
a gathering of telecoms industry executives on Wednesday.
"I wish to reassure industry of the government's full
commitment to sustaining growth, creativity and enterprise in
this vitally important sector of our economy."
India's telecoms market, the second-largest in the world
after China, has struggled in recent years due to ferocious
competition and a massive graft scandal, prompting authorities
to overhaul the decade-old industry regulations.
A former telecoms minister in Singh's government and a
lawmaker of the ruling coalition are among the 14 individuals
and three companies charged in a case involving alleged rigging
in the grant of licences in 2007/08.
A state auditor has estimated a potential revenue loss of
up to $39 billion to the government due to sale of licences at
below-market prices in that period.
Telecoms firms are now bracing for a steep increase in
prices of second-generation spectrum and other possible rule
changes that may increase their costs of operations.
The heads of leading telecoms firms including Bharti Airtel
, Reliance Communications and Vodafone's
Indian unit last week met Singh and some other key
ministers over the regulatory concerns.
In the new telecoms policy, which is expected to be
finalised by early next year, the government seeks to relax
rules for mergers and acquisitions in the telecoms sector to
facilitate consolidation in the crowded 15-player market.
India opened the sector for private participation in the
mid-1990s. Lower call tariffs and aggressive network expansion
by companies to smaller towns and rural areas has seen the
sector adding mobile phone users at a fast pace to 870 million
currently, from about 5 million in 2002.
"The telecommunications sector is one of India's success
stories," Singh said.
"I would like to take this opportunity to assure all of you
that our government will continue to formulate forward-looking
policies that will encourage further growth of the telecom
sector."
