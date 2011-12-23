NEW DELHI Dec 23 India's new telecoms policy is likely to be approved by June, the telecoms ministry said in a statement on Friday, delaying the keenly awaited policy by about six months as the government allows for more time for consultation.

"To facilitate wider consultation, the time period for giving feedback was extended by a month. Now the comments will be consolidated and further consultation will happen, which will take a little more time," a telecoms ministry official said.

India is overhauling its decade-old telecoms rules after the sector was hit by a massive licensing scandal that a state auditor said could have cost the government up to $39 billion in revenue.

The country will let cellular carriers share airwaves and allow for consolidation in the crowded 15-player market that has also been battered by ferocious competition, the government said in a draft telecoms policy released in October.

Telecoms Secretary R. Chandrashekhar said last month the policy was likely to be unveiled in January. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)