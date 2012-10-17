NEW DELHI Oct 17 India's Telecom Commission
recommended that mobile phone carriers give up all their airwave
holding in the superior 900 mega hertz band at the time of their
permit renewals, a widely opposed move by the industry that it
says will cost about $24 billion more in capital outlay.
The Telecom Commission's recommendations will have to be
approved by a ministerial panel before they are implemented,
telecoms secretary R. Chandrashekhar, who also chairs the
commission, said on Wednesday.
Market leaders Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone's
India unit -- two of the country's oldest carriers --
will be hit the most by the proposed refarming or substituting
of their more efficient 900 MHz band airwaves with inferior
quality 1800 Mhz band airwaves starting in November 2014.
This would mean the carriers will have to buy the
replacement airwaves in an auction, and also have to build more
mobile masts and replace some of the existing gears to continue
services.
The spectrum switch will force operators to write off a
total $4.7 billion of assets, as some of their existing
equipment becomes obsolete, the Cellular Operators Association
of India (COAI) said in May.
Telecoms stocks barely moved, with analysts saying that the
market has already priced in the potential cost after the sector
regulator's proposals earlier this year.
By 0615 GMT, Bharti Airtel shares were up 0.8 percent, while
Idea Cellular Ltd gained 0.4 percent in a Mumbai
market that was little changed.