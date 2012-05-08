NEW DELHI May 8 Indian mobile carriers will
have to spend nearly $24 billion more on their networks if the
government goes ahead with a proposal to replace the
more-efficient spectrum bands of older carriers with relatively
inferior quality spectrum, an industry group estimated on
Tuesday.
Leading carriers including Bharti Airtel and
Vodafone's local unit have been opposing the sector
regulator's proposal to refarm, or substitute, their 900 MHz
spectrum band with relatively-inferior quality spectrum in the
1,800 MHz band before their permits are renewed starting in
2014.
Such a move would mean they will have to buy new radio
spectrum in an auction, and also have to build more mobile masts
and replace some of the existing equipment to continue services.
The spectrum switch will force operators write off a total
250 billion rupees ($4.7 billion) worth of assets, as some of
their existing equipment becomes obsolete, the Cellular
Operators Association of India (COAI) said in a presentation to
the telecoms minister.
The COAI represents most of the major carriers .
The industry is also opposing the sector regulator's
proposals for an upcoming spectrum auction, including the
auction starting price that is nearly 10 times higher than what
carriers had paid in a 2008 state grant process.
India's Supreme Court in February ordered cancellation of
all telecoms licences granted in the scandal-tainted 2008 sale
and asked the government to redistribute airwaves through an
open auction by August.
($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)