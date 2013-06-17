BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 1.63 percent on 30 bids at 91-day tbill auction
June 17 India's telecoms regulator said it would allow carriers to offer free nationwide mobile roaming to subscribers for a fixed fee from July 1, in a partial relief to operators, some of whom had opposed a proposal to completely abolish roaming charges.
Currently, subscribers pay an additional fee for making and receiving calls when they are outside their home zone. India is divided into 22 telecoms zones.
The government had earlier proposed to completely abolish roaming charges, but the regulator said on Monday that would not be "practicable at this juncture", because telecoms companies would not be able to recover their costs. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 31 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,379.0 55,158.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t