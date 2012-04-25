April 25 Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile phone carrier by subscribers, is expected to report a 13 percent fall in net profit for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended March, hit by interest costs and currency fluctuations. No.2 Reliance Communications and fourth-ranked Idea Cellular should also report lower profits as margins continue to be under pressure for the sector. Following are the net profit and revenue forecasts for Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications and Idea Cellular based on a Reuters poll of brokerages. NET PROFIT (in billion rupees) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Mean % Change Range Date Q4 Share Performance ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bharti 12.12 -13.4 10.11-15.90 May 2 -1.6 pct Reliance 1.43 -15.0 -0.86-2.50 TBA 20.0 pct Idea 2.41 -12.3 1.87-2.88 April 26 20.0 pct ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- REVENUE (in billion rupees) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bharti 189.16 16.3 184.87-192.43 Reliance 50.87 -35.4 45.48-52.14 Idea 53.04 25.2 51.84-54.29 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Forecast for Reliance Communications is based on 15 estimates; Bharti and Idea are based on 19 estimates. Participants: Angel Broking, Prabhudas Lilladher, Motilal Oswal, ICICI Securities, Barclays, Ambit, Kotak, B&K Securities, Morgan Stanley, CLSA, Edelweiss, MF Global, Enam, Nirmal Bang, BRICS Research, Nomura, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Centrum and IIFL. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)