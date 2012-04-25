April 25 Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile phone
carrier by subscribers, is expected to report a 13 percent fall in net profit
for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended March, hit by interest costs and currency
fluctuations.
No.2 Reliance Communications and fourth-ranked Idea Cellular
should also report lower profits as margins continue to be under
pressure for the sector.
Following are the net profit and revenue forecasts for Bharti Airtel,
Reliance Communications and Idea Cellular based on a Reuters poll of brokerages.
NET PROFIT (in billion rupees)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Mean % Change Range Date Q4 Share
Performance
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bharti 12.12 -13.4 10.11-15.90 May 2 -1.6 pct
Reliance 1.43 -15.0 -0.86-2.50 TBA 20.0 pct
Idea 2.41 -12.3 1.87-2.88 April 26 20.0 pct
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
REVENUE (in billion rupees)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bharti 189.16 16.3 184.87-192.43
Reliance 50.87 -35.4 45.48-52.14
Idea 53.04 25.2 51.84-54.29
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Forecast for Reliance Communications is based on 15 estimates; Bharti
and Idea are based on 19 estimates.
Participants: Angel Broking, Prabhudas Lilladher, Motilal Oswal, ICICI
Securities, Barclays, Ambit, Kotak, B&K Securities, Morgan Stanley, CLSA,
Edelweiss, MF Global, Enam, Nirmal Bang, BRICS Research, Nomura, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Centrum and IIFL.
(Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)